30429 (TNT.TO) (TNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect 30429 (TNT.TO) to post earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$33.90 million during the quarter.

Get 30429 (TNT.TO) alerts:

30429 has a 52 week low of C$5.93 and a 52 week high of C$7.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for 30429 (TNT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 30429 (TNT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.