$330,000.00 in Sales Expected for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will announce $330,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $350,000.00 and the lowest is $300,000.00. VistaGen Therapeutics also reported sales of $330,000.00 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.26 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 1,561.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VTGN shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of VTGN stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. The firm has a market cap of $443.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.92. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $3.55.

In other news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

