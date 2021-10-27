$334.18 Million in Sales Expected for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) will report sales of $334.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $312.91 million to $355.45 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported sales of $181.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million.

GOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 710,891 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,899,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 454,252 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,132,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 83.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 816,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 371,705 shares during the period. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $11.43.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.