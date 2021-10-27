360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501,274 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.33% of 360 DigiTech worth $20,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QFIN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 400.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.54. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $45.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.49.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. The company had revenue of $619.76 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.