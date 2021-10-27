3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Down 96.0% in October

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the September 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGOPY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Cheuvreux started coverage on 3i Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.83 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $8.71 target price on 3i Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.27.

OTCMKTS TGOPY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83. 3i Group has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $9.92.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

