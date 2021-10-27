446,710 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Acquired by Amundi

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 446,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,094,000. Amundi owned about 0.96% of Teledyne Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

In other Teledyne Technologies news, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $437.63 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $304.18 and a 52-week high of $465.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $440.00 and a 200-day moving average of $432.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TDY. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.25.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.