619,698 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Bought by Amundi

Amundi purchased a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 619,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,583,000. Amundi owned 0.42% of Biogen as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 219.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist dropped their target price on Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Biogen from $427.00 to $327.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $453.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, October 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.49.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $271.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $311.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

