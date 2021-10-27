Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

NYSE:ABT opened at $128.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $227.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $103.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 205,283 shares of company stock worth $25,846,592. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $884,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 76,162 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

