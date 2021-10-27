Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.29.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XLRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen downgraded Acceleron Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays downgraded Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $997,832.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $3,146,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,648. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $173.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.33. Acceleron Pharma has a 52-week low of $99.98 and a 52-week high of $189.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 0.35.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 221.15%. The business had revenue of $27.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

