accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ACSO. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, accesso Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,075 ($27.11).

LON:ACSO traded up GBX 41.10 ($0.54) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 891.10 ($11.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,241. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 830.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 710.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.19. accesso Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,020 ($13.33). The company has a market capitalization of £367.71 million and a P/E ratio of -37.86.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

