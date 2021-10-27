accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $830.26

Shares of accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 830.26 ($10.85) and traded as high as GBX 860 ($11.24). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 850 ($11.11), with a volume of 14,731 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,764 ($23.05).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 830.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 710.15. The stock has a market cap of £350.75 million and a P/E ratio of -35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

