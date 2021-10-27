ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.45 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Shares of ACCO stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.75. 1,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,690. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The company has a market cap of $836.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.86.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ACCO Brands stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,819 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of ACCO Brands worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $8.40 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.