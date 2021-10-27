Accuray (ARAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Accuray to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 million. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Accuray to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARAY stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.69 million, a P/E ratio of -61.43 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. Accuray has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01.

In other Accuray news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 314,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brandon W. Green sold 8,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $34,582.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 42,500 shares of company stock worth $154,650 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Accuray stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,810 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Accuray worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Accuray

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

