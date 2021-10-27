Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acme United had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 19.66%.
Shares of ACU traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.00. 26 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,447. Acme United has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $48.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $130.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.99.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acme United stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Acme United were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 59.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Acme United
Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.
