Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Adaptive Biotechnologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 0.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADPT shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $125,691.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,831 shares of company stock worth $2,932,310. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

