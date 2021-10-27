Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Cowen from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.31% from the company’s previous close.

AMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.31.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $124.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.69. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $127.20. The firm has a market cap of $151.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,351,587.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $46,851,432. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 34,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,278,000 after buying an additional 26,765 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 88.6% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

