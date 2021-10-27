Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $135.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.76.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $122.93 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $127.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $149.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,351,587.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $46,851,432. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 26,728 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,365,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,974,000. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

