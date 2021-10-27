Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $135.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.76.
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $122.93 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $127.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $149.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,351,587.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $46,851,432. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 26,728 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,365,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,974,000. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.