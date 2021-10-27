Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $150.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.31.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $124.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $127.20.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares in the company, valued at $29,351,587.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,420 shares of company stock worth $46,851,432 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.