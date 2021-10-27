Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $140.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMD. Argus increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.31.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD stock opened at $124.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $127.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,351,587.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $46,851,432. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after buying an additional 5,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $341,365,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $237,690,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $211,046,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 1,870,196 shares during the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.