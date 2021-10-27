Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.42

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 17311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAVVF. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 131.75 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $62.79 million for the quarter.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

