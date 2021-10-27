Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) PT Lowered to C$1.75 at Raymond James

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Adventus Mining from C$1.70 to C$1.65 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Adventus Mining alerts:

Adventus Mining stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 123,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,239. Adventus Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.80 and a 52-week high of C$1.34. The firm has a market cap of C$128.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.01.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.