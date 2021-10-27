Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Announces Earnings Results

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) released its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $545.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Shares of AJRD traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.09. 1,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,303. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average is $46.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $53.53.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

