Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Announces Earnings Results

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) released its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $545.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.
Shares of AJRD traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.09. 1,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,303. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average is $46.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $53.53.
About Aerojet Rocketdyne
