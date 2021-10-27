Aflac Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

Aflac has increased its dividend payment by 28.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 39 consecutive years. Aflac has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Aflac to earn $5.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,441,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.62. Aflac has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.66. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock worth $2,108,556. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.