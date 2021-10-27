AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.28.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGNC. Barclays dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 8.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after buying an additional 222,443 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 40.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 15,591 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 35.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 825,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,821,000 after purchasing an additional 216,850 shares in the last quarter. 50.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

