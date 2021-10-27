AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.97% from the company’s previous close.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.28.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Amundi purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $158,361,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 3,827.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,243,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,556,000 after buying an additional 5,109,569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 133.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,014,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,803,000 after buying an additional 2,293,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,352,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,077,000 after buying an additional 1,966,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 7,525.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,770,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,907,000 after buying an additional 1,747,496 shares in the last quarter. 50.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.