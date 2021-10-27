AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 49,493 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 366,774 shares.The stock last traded at $8.10 and had previously closed at $8.14.

RERE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on AiHuiShou International in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AiHuiShou International in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.80 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.70.

AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $289.27 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. will post -8.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $748,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

About AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

