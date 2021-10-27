Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €3.25 ($3.82).

A number of research firms have issued reports on AF. Berenberg Bank set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays set a €4.40 ($5.18) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €1.98 ($2.33) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of EPA:AF opened at €3.94 ($4.63) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €4.33. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a fifty-two week high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

