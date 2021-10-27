Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2,570.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452,400 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.12% of CoStar Group worth $38,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 4,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,016.0% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 237,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,692,000 after acquiring an additional 216,465 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 245.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,010.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,485,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $7.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.69. 25,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,966. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.02. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSGP. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.36.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

