Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $77.78 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,347 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $77,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ traded down $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,012,357. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.