Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $92.70 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 120.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,768 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.8% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $92,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,070.12.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $97.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,883.56. 102,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,083. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,508.48 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,799.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,554.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.12 by $4.87. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

