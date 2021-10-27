Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 190,265 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,159,735 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 190,265 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises about 1.1% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.15% of General Motors worth $127,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,629,156 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,611,000 after purchasing an additional 34,456 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 608,902 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,988,000 after purchasing an additional 210,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.90.

GM traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.31. 854,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,269,410. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

