Alethea Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,553 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,553 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000. Broadcom makes up about 1.1% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Broadcom by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 744,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,088,000 after purchasing an additional 35,311 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after purchasing an additional 706,502 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.93.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $2.08 on Wednesday, hitting $531.79. The stock had a trading volume of 19,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.42 and a 1 year high of $534.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $491.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.37.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

