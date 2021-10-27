Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Given a C$16.00 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) has been assigned a C$16.00 price target by equities researchers at CSFB in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AQN. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.36.

Shares of TSE AQN traded down C$0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,395,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,245. The stock has a market cap of C$11.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of C$17.80 and a one year high of C$22.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.30.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$648.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$548.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

