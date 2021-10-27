Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alkermes updated its FY21 guidance to $0.52-0.70 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $0.520-$0.700 EPS.

NASDAQ ALKS traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,412. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.37, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

In related news, Director Emily Peterson Alva acquired 1,650 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,863. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alkermes stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 866,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,610 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Alkermes worth $21,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ALKS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

