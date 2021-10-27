Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,899 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.08% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $20,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 68.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 66,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 27,034 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 41.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 29.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 84.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 1,500 shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.72 per share, for a total transaction of $47,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

NASDAQ AMOT opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $516.50 million, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.95. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.20 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 5.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

