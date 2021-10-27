Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Set at C$52.00 by Raymond James

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) has been assigned a C$52.00 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$49.25 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC raised their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.39.

TSE:AP.UN traded up C$0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$43.80. The stock had a trading volume of 230,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,157. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$31.50 and a one year high of C$46.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$42.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

