Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Short Interest Up 500.0% in October

Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the September 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 240.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Almirall in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS LBTSF remained flat at $$15.30 during midday trading on Wednesday. Almirall has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $15.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average is $15.14.

Almirall, SA, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of skin-health related medicines worldwide. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, androgenic alopecia, psoriasis, onychomycosis, oncodermatology, acne, and orphan indications; and for the central nervous system, cardiovascular, and gastrointestinal diseases.

