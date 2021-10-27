Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Alstom alerts:

Shares of Alstom stock opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. Alstom has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.