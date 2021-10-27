Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Grows Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1,016.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,465 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.06% of CoStar Group worth $19,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 896.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,639,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,868,871,000 after acquiring an additional 31,163,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 748.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,144,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839,557 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 868.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,793,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,556,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853,001 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 1,489.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214,869 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 945.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,000,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852,735 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSGP opened at $99.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 169.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.81 and a 200 day moving average of $54.02. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.36.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

