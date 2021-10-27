Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,298 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,472 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 783,486 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $184,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,256 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $310.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $199.62 and a twelve month high of $312.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $296.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.54.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

