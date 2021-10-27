Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,677,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CL opened at $76.16 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

