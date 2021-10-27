Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is California State Teachers Retirement System’s 3rd Largest Position

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,998 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 27,630 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.5% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Amazon.com worth $2,762,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $10.93 on Wednesday, hitting $3,387.00. The company had a trading volume of 35,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,235. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,353.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,381.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.09, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.23.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.