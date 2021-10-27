American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

NYSE AAT traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $38.27. 792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,473. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. American Assets Trust has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.06 per share, for a total transaction of $370,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $164,147.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 72,240 shares of company stock worth $2,722,898. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Assets Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of American Assets Trust worth $11,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

