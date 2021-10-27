American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Stock Position Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 988,409 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,250 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.97% of American Software worth $21,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 10.2% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 606,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after buying an additional 56,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 284.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 152,766 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 10.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 8.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 43.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,350,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,650,000 after purchasing an additional 412,101 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Software alerts:

Shares of American Software stock opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42. The company has a market cap of $916.09 million, a P/E ratio of 101.93 and a beta of 0.51. American Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $28.45.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. American Software had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 7.94%. Research analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $163,961.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,867.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $520,584.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,163.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,704 shares of company stock worth $837,185. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on American Software in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.