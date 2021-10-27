American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,259 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.94% of American Superconductor worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in American Superconductor by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in American Superconductor by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 169,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 93,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. American Superconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $488.66 million, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.96.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 27.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $25.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

