AMLT (AMLT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $41,948.00

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. During the last seven days, AMLT has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AMLT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AMLT has a total market capitalization of $7.62 million and $41,948.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AMLT alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00050560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.69 or 0.00210967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.37 or 0.00098756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AMLT Profile

AMLT is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,257,937 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token . AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMLT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.