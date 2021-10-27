Amundi Acquires Shares of 460,938 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Amundi acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 460,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,122,000. Amundi owned 0.30% of Synopsys as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 4,476.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 51,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 28,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS opened at $328.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $313.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.84. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.20 and a 1-year high of $340.66. The company has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.34, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.67.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at $51,818,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $1,899,915.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

