Amundi Buys New Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Amundi bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 465,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,928,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.51% of Kansas City Southern as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,164,318,000 after buying an additional 238,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,109,000 after acquiring an additional 46,787 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 121.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,430,000 after purchasing an additional 813,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 141.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,025,000 after purchasing an additional 813,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total value of $11,406,861.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adam J. Godderz sold 8,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total value of $2,669,915.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,546 shares of company stock valued at $15,850,233. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on KSU. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.62.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $304.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.43 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.91. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

