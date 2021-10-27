Amundi Buys New Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,299,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,602,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.75% of Synchrony Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after buying an additional 4,544,581 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,485,000 after buying an additional 4,074,603 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,174,000 after buying an additional 3,369,851 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,989,000 after buying an additional 3,045,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,506,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,576,000 after buying an additional 2,817,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYF opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.39.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.53.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

