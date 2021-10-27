Amundi Buys Shares of 313,459 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 313,459 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,133,000. Amundi owned about 0.50% of Generac as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,522,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $4,202,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.59.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $472.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $427.23 and its 200-day moving average is $386.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.02 and a 52-week high of $479.15.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

